Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK and Mitski lead major album week, February 27

Bruno Mars returns with The Romantic, his first solo release since 24K Magic in 2016. The lead single I Just Might debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, while the second single Risk It All arrived alongside the album on February 27, 2026.

BLACKPINK unveil DEADLINE, their first project since the 2022 album Born Pink. The release includes five tracks, among them the previously issued songs Jump and Go.

Mitski shares her new album Nothing’s About to Happen to Me and releases the third single If I Leave, continuing the record’s introspective tone.

Paul McCartney presents Man on the Run: Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack, a compilation accompanying the documentary Man on the Run, which explores his life in the 1970s. The soundtrack also features recordings with his band Wings.

The Mountain, the new release from Gorillaz, marks a stylistic shift as the group embraces Indian classical influences, multilingual performances, and a unified concept centered on death and renewal.

RAYE returns with Nightingale Lane from her second studio album This Music May Contain Hope., due March 27.

Loreen releases Wildfire, the second single from her upcoming third studio album of the same name, set for release on March 27, 2026.

Gnarls Barkley announce their final album Atlanta, due March 6, and share the first new single in 18 years, Pictures.

Melanie Martinez drops Disney Princess, the second single from her fourth studio album HADES.

Ava Max releases Kill It Queen, the lead single from her upcoming fourth studio album.

Natalie Imbruglia announces a new album titled Algorithm, scheduled for release in 2026.

