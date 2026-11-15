Harry Potter-themed train hits tracks in Japan

The six-car limited express train, named "Magical Journey," was launched by Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu) during a ceremony at Hakata Station in Fukuoka on Saturday.

Four 11-year-old elementary school students, dressed in wizard robes and carrying wands, took part in the departure ceremony. Their age was a nod to Harry Potter, who was also 11 when he first entered Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The train features special decorations inspired by the Harry Potter universe, including images of Hogwarts Castle, one of the most recognizable locations from the books and films.

As part of the limited-time campaign, the themed train will travel along several routes across Kyushu, including services connecting Hakata Station with Oita and Mojiko in Kitakyushu. Other destinations include Hizenkashima Station in Saga Prefecture.

According to JR Kyushu, additional routes are expected to be introduced from mid-January, including a service linking Hakata Station with Miyazaki Airport.

Passengers and fans will also be able to purchase exclusive Harry Potter merchandise and take part in special stamp-collecting activities at participating railway stations.

The campaign is scheduled to continue through the end of June.

Earlier, it was reported that Toyota Motor Corporation and autonomous driving technology company Waymo would begin testing a fleet of autonomous Toyota bZ4X vehicles in Japan in 2027 as part of their expanded partnership.