The screenings, part of the international Harry Potter Film Concert Series, will take place at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul on Nov. 28 and ATO Congresium in Ankara on Dec. 13, organized by Piu Entertainment.

The Istanbul Film Orchestra, conducted by Benjamin Pope, will perform Patrick Doyle’s original score live in synchronization with the film, which will be shown on a large high-definition screen in English with Turkish subtitles.

Released in 2005, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” follows the young wizard as he unexpectedly enters the dangerous Triwizard Tournament at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As Harry faces a series of challenges, dark forces threatening the wizarding world begin to reemerge.

Audience members are also welcome to attend dressed in costumes and accessories inspired by the Harry Potter universe.

Produced through a partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts, the Harry Potter Film Concert Series combines screenings of the franchise’s films with live performances of their original scores.

Since its launch in 2016, the series has attracted more than 4.5 million people across over 3,000 performances in more than 48 countries.

In Türkiye, screenings of the first three films have drawn approximately 70,000 people in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir since April 2025.

The Istanbul performances are scheduled for 3 pm and 8 pm on Nov. 28, followed by Ankara screenings at 2 pm and 7 pm on Dec. 13.

Tickets are available through Turkish ticketing platforms Biletinial, Bubilet, Biletix and Passo.

Earlier, it was reported that a Harry Potter-themed train had begun operating in southwestern Japan, offering passengers a chance to experience the magical world of the popular franchise while traveling across the Kyushu region.