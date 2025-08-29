Total tourism revenue for the month was projected at around US$475.4 million, up 31.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. This is reported by VNA, a partner of TV BRICS.



From January to August, the Vietnamese capital received 21.58 million visitors, marking a 13.9 per cent rise from 2024. Of these, 4.96 million were international arrivals, a year-on-year increase of 25.8 per cent.



The department’s director, Dang Huong Giang, noted that upcoming initiatives include the completion of a project to innovate the management, preservation and promotion of special national historical and scenic constructions.



Earlier, it was reported that 15,800 Uzbekistan citizens traveled to Vietnam between January and May 2025.