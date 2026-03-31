Hanoi adopts long-term master plan to become global city by 2065

According to VNA, the strategic framework, adopted at a key conference of the city’s leadership, outlines a roadmap for transforming Hanoi into one of the world’s leading capitals in terms of quality of life, economic dynamism and innovation capacity.



Under the plan, Hanoi aims to achieve the status of a globally recognised city beyond 2065, with strong performance across social well-being, infrastructure and economic development.



By 2035, the capital is expected to become a “civilised, modern and liveable” city with a rich cultural identity, while strengthening its role as a major centre for education, healthcare and innovation in the Asia-Pacific region.



Key targets include an average annual GRDP growth rate of 11 per cent and per capita GRDP reaching US$12,000 by 2030. The digital economy is expected to account for 40 per cent of total output, reflecting a strong push towards digital transformation.



Earlier, it was reported that Vietnam tourism had soared past 2 million visitors for the third month.