Han Chunlin: Kazakhstan-China presidential agreements to be implemented consistently

According to the Ambassador, China is currently a global leader in the production and consumption of metallurgical products, as well as in research and development, equipment manufacturing, and industrial capacity. Kazakhstan, with its abundant energy and mineral resources, plays an important role in advancing bilateral cooperation.

“Kazakhstan was the first country where the One Belt, One Road initiative was presented. The country ranks among the world's leaders in chromium, tungsten, copper, lead, and zinc reserves. Our countries' potential is complementary, so our partnership in the mining and metallurgy sectors is developing successfully,” noted Han Chunlin.

He noted that Kazakhstan's first modern aluminum smelter, built jointly with China, has been operating for 18 years. Furthermore, it is the country's only producer to have received a London Metal Exchange (LME) certificate for high-purity aluminum.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

The ambassador emphasized that Chinese and Kazakh presidents are placing particular emphasis on cooperation in the mining industry. According to him, at a recent meeting between the two countries' leaders in Shanghai, an agreement was reached to expand cooperation in the energy and mineral resource development sectors, as well as to accelerate the implementation of priority projects.

Besides, the relevant agencies of China and Kazakhstan signed memoranda on cooperation in the field of "green" minerals. The creation of the China-Central Asia Alliance on ‘green’ minerals is planned for this year.

According to Han Chunlin, the conference on cooperation between China and Central Asian countries in ‘green’ minerals, slated for next year, will become an important platform for strengthening cooperation between the region's mining companies.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbegenov / Kazinform

He also noted that international cooperation encompasses not only the development of mineral resources needed for new energy and the production of modern materials, but also responsible development of traditional deposits in compliance with environmental requirements.

"The countries will continue implementing the agreements reached by the heads of state, strengthen policy coordination, introduce Chinese 'green' intelligent technologies and modern equipment, and deepen cooperation across the entire value chain - from geological exploration and production to the storage, transportation, and sale of mineral resources," the ambassador stated.

Earlier, it was reported that three Chinese automakers plan to localize production in Kazakhstan.