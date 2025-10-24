Hamas says it's ready for national dialogue with all Palestinian factions

The announcement coincided with a meeting in Cairo between delegations from Hamas and Fatah, under Egyptian mediation, to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the future of the enclave.

In an interview with Anadolu, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the movement is “heading into national dialogue with open hearts and extended hands to the Palestinian Authority and other national forces,” stressing that the authority “is one of the Palestinian institutions that cannot be bypassed.”

Qassem urged that the authorities "align with the prevailing national consensus in Gaza and come to the dialogue with an open mind," recognizing that "this is a time for national unity and prioritizing the national interest over narrow partisan interests."

He warned that “the current period is dangerous not only for Hamas but for the entire Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The Hamas spokesperson reaffirmed the movement’s full commitment to implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement “in all its details,” urging mediators to pressure Israel to ensure compliance.

He said Hamas has been holding “around-the-clock discussions to complete the agreement and taking major field steps to implement what has been agreed upon.”

According to Qassem, Hamas received clear guarantees from Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, as well as direct assurances from the United States, that “the war has effectively ended” and that implementing the agreement's terms "constitutes its full conclusion."

He added that Hamas had completed the first phase of the agreement by handing over living captives and some remains and was working to deliver the rest.

Regarding the second phase, Qassem said it “requires further discussions and clarifications with mediators,” explaining that “this stage involves broad issues and complex matters that need detailed approaches.”

He stressed that Hamas’ central objective “is to reach a complete and lasting end to the war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

The first phase of Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal was reached on Oct. 10.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump signed a Gaza ceasefire agreement with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye. Trump said the deal marks a step toward achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.