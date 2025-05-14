1 in 6 teens affected by mental health disorders, says UNICEF report

The research demonstrates how recent global challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts, climate change, digital transformation and demographic shifts have fundamentally altered childhood experiences in high-income countries. These factors have created what researchers describe as a "polycrisis," with effects that continue to reverberate today.

Mental health concerns

Adolescent mental health has become a particular concern. According to estimates, approximately one in six children aged 10-19 has a diagnosable mental health disorder. Life satisfaction among 15-year-olds has declined significantly in nearly all surveyed countries. In some nations, including Mexico, Poland, Chile and Turkey, this decline exceeded 10 percentage points over five years, with girls experiencing more pronounced effects than boys.

The causes of these trends are complex. While social media is often blamed, research indicates that the quality of online experiences matters more than screen time alone. Psychological pressure from idealized images and exposure to discriminatory content have emerged as significant risk factors.

Pandemic aftermath

COVID-19 marked a turning point for an entire generation. School closures ranging from several months to over a year disrupted both education and socialization. According to the report, these disruptions continue to affect children's psychological and academic well-being, with more severe mental health impacts observed in countries that implemented stricter lockdown measures.

Physical health challenges

Childhood obesity continues to worsen. Since 1990, the proportion of overweight children in OECD and EU countries has increased from 17% to 28%, with particularly high rates reported in the United States and Chile. From 2018 to 2022, rates have continued to increase in about one-third of the countries covered in the report, while only two countries, Italy and Portugal, have seen a significant decline.

UNICEF experts note that the causes extend beyond reduced physical activity. Significant factors include changes in dietary patterns, aggressive marketing of unhealthy foods, urban environment characteristics, and high parental work demands, collectively creating an unfavorable "food environment" for children.

Environmental threats

Alongside obesity, environmental risks to children's health are growing. The report warns about dangers from microplastics and synthetic chemicals infiltrating food, water, and air. Infants and adolescents are especially vulnerable, with teenagers particularly susceptible to fast fashion trends and synthetic clothing that releases microplastics during washing.

Solutions

UNICEF emphasizes the need for a comprehensive approach at all levels, from families to government policies. Recommendations include:

· Strengthening children's social and emotional skills in schools;

· Ensuring access to quality nutrition;

· Creating safe environmental conditions;

· Developing sustainable and positive relationships in families and communities.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan allocates 47 billion tenge to support youth sports in 2024.