Hajj season concludes free of epidemics, Health Ministry

Pilgrims’ health remained stable throughout the season, it said in a statement.

The outcome reflects the Kingdom’s leadership commitment to safety and the readiness of the health system.

Despite global health challenges, including Ebola and Hantavirus outbreaks, no suspected or confirmed cases were detected among pilgrims.

Early preparedness and continuous epidemiological surveillance ensured safety. Around-the-clock services included preventive, curative, emergency, and awareness programs.

Coordination among the Supreme Hajj Committee, Permanent Committees for Hajj and Umrah, healthcare staff, and security forces was pivotal.

Minister of Health Fahad AlJalajel emphasized Saudi Arabia’s global responsibility to safeguard human health during one of the world’s largest annual gatherings.

This year, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) of Saudi Arabia, the total number of pilgrims for the 1447 AH Hajj season reached 1,707,301.