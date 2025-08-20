Hail to hit several regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 21–23

According to the Mets, a northwestern cyclone sets the tone throughout Kazakhstan in the coming days, bringing rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and possible hail are expected in northern regions. By the end of the forecast period, a ridge of the western anticyclone will shift into western and northwestern Kazakhstan, leading to an end of precipitation in those areas. Winds will strengthen across the country, while fog is expected in the north in the morning and at night.

In the north, nighttime temperatures will drop to +8 +15°C, with daytime highs reaching +20 +25°C. In central regions, temperatures will range from +9 +18°C at night to +18 +30°C during the day. Eastern Kazakhstan will see +7 +18°C at night and +19 +27°C in the daytime. In the west, temperatures will rise to +15 +23°C at night and +30 +37°C during the day, while the northwest will record +8 +16°C at night and +25 +33°C in the daytime. Southern regions will experience +13 +22°C at night with a gradual daytime decrease to +27 +35°C. In the southeast, temperatures are forecast at +10 +22°C at night and +20 +32°C during the day.

It was earlier reported what the weather would be like on August 20.