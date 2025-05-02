Hail to batter Kazakhstan’s southeast and west

Thundershowers are expected to batter most of Kazakhstan today with rain and snow predicted for the mountainous regions of the southeast and hail for the west and southeast. Weather without precipitation is forecast for the country’s southwest and northwest.

High wind and dust storms are expected locally.

Ground frosts are expected in Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Aktobe, Ulytau, Akmola regions.

The fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, Aktobe, Mangistau, Ulytau, Zhetysu, east Kazakhstan and Abai regions locally.

Earlier, it was reported nighttime temperatures were expected to drop below zero on April 29-30 in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay regions, and on April 30 and May 1 in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau and Abai regions.