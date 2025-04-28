Anticyclone to bring below-zero temperatures to several regions of Kazakhstan

The anticyclone will bring cessation of precipitation and significant decrease in temperatures in the west and then in the north and east of Kazakhstan.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to drop below zero on April 29-30 in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay regions, and on April 30 and May 1 in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau and Abai regions, the met service warns.