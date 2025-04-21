Hail and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan on Monday

Thunderstorms are expected to batter Astana today.

Abai region is set to brace for thunderstorms and hail, high wind gusting 23-28 m/s.

Thunderstorms are reported to strike Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions.

High wind and ground frosts are forecast for Almaty region.

Strong wind is to sweep through Atyrau region today.

Snow and rain, thunderstorms, and hail are predicted for East Kazakhstan.

Fog is expected in the mountainous districts of Zhetysu region.

Dust storms are set to roll through Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

