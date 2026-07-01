Haaland seals Norway's comeback win over Côte d'Ivoire

The Round of 32 clash was held at the stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Norway took the lead in the 39th minute through midfielder Antonio Nusa. Côte d'Ivoire leveled the score after the break when Amad Diallo scored in the 74th minute.

Striker Erling Haaland sealed Norway's victory with a decisive goal in the 86th minute.

Norway advances to the Round of 16, where it will face Brazil.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway through July 19 and is co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Argentina is the defending world champion.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Brazil national football team staged a comeback to defeat Japan 2-1 in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing a place in the last 16.