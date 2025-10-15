Gynecologist consultations may be introduced in high schools, Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare

Earlier, a criminal case was launched in the Aktobe region after a schoolgirl gave birth, even though three prior medical checkups failed to reveal her pregnancy.

According to the Vice Minister, the girl did not receive a complete medical examination.

“There was a screening back in early March, which was quite some time ago. At that point, the pregnancy was at a very early stage and therefore went unnoticed. Moreover, obstetrician-gynecologists are not part of such screenings — only ophthalmologists and ENT specialists are involved. Neither the parents, relatives, nor teachers were aware of the situation, so no inspections or complaints followed,” Sultangaziev explained.

The Ministry of Health is now planning to introduce gynecological consultations for high school students.

“We are currently reviewing this issue. You have to understand, the girl is only 14 years old. We are considering involving gynecologists — possibly introducing obstetrician-gynecologists in high school. This is not directly related to the recent case. In general, the need for such consultations has been under discussion for some time, and we plan to further study this matter within the framework of medical care standards,” the Vice Minister said.

