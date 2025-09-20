Birth rate down in Zhetysu region

According to Aigerim Tetyubayeva, Deputy Director for Medical Affairs at the Regional Perinatal Center, this trend is linked to a range of socio-economic factors influencing reproductive behavior.

“Today, many families are experiencing economic instability. People question whether they will be able to provide a child with decent living conditions — housing, education, and quality healthcare. This is one of the reasons why young couples choose to delay having children,” Tetyubayeva explained.

She also highlighted changing life priorities among women, particularly in urban areas. Young women increasingly focus on education, career development, and financial independence before turning to motherhood — often closer to 30.

“In the fast pace of urban life, women are more frequently choosing self-development and career growth, delaying the creation of a family,” she added.

Other reasons behind the declining birth rate, according to the expert, include a rise in infertility cases, an increase in divorces, and the growing popularity of the “childfree” ideology — a conscious choice not to have children. She noted that about 3–4% of people in Kazakhstan share this view.

Tetyubayeva stressed that solving the problem should not be based on coercion.

“Women should not be forced into motherhood. The state’s role is to create conditions where they feel secure about the future, supported, and able to balance motherhood with professional growth. Only then can the birth rate rise,” she stressed.

