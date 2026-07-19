Guyana ferry disaster: 53 people rescued”

"A search and rescue operation is currently underway, and we are praying for their safety," Edghill said, as quoted by local publication Demerara Waves. He noted that eight people have been rescued from the vessel so far.

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According to preliminary reports, the vessel was traveling from the capital, Georgetown, to Port Kaituma, when a distress call was received. A search and rescue team was able to locate the MV Barima after those on board fired distress flares.

Earlier, it was reported that massive fire destroyed over 100 homes in Norway, and 400 people were evacuated.