EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Guyana ferry disaster: 53 people rescued

    18:45, 19 July 2026

    The passenger ferry MV Barima capsized off the coast of Guyana with approximately 116 people on board, Guyana's Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill reported, TASS reported citing local media.

    Guyana ferry disaster: 53 people rescued”
    Photo credit: facebook.com/GuyanaOPM

    "A search and rescue operation is currently underway, and we are praying for their safety," Edghill said, as quoted by local publication Demerara Waves. He noted that eight people have been rescued from the vessel so far.

    Guyana ferry disaster: 53 people rescued”
    Photo credit: facebook.com/GuyanaOPM

    According to preliminary reports, the vessel was traveling from the capital, Georgetown, to Port Kaituma, when a distress call was received. A search and rescue team was able to locate the MV Barima after those on board fired distress flares.

    Earlier, it was reported that massive fire destroyed over 100 homes in Norway, and 400 people were evacuated.

    South America World News Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All