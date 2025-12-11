Guy Parmelin named Swiss president for 2026

Parmelin, 66, from the Swiss People's Party, secured 203 votes out of the 228 ballots cast. According to Swiss media outlet swissinfo, this marks the highest vote count recorded so far this century.

Parmelin has served as the head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research since 2019. He was the vice president of the Swiss Confederation for 2025, and previously held the rotating presidency in 2021.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will serve as vice president of the Swiss Confederation for 2026. Both Parmelin and Cassis will assume their new offices on Jan. 1.

Each December, the Swiss parliament elects the President of the Swiss Confederation from the seven members of the Federal Council for a one-year term. The president, regarded as first among equals, serves as the formal head of Switzerland's seven-member executive branch while continuing their regular ministerial responsibilities.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, in late November, Guy Parmelin paid a visit to Astana, during which he held talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Mr. Parmelin discussed the strong and evolving partnership between the two countries, highlighting economic, scientific, and digital cooperation.