Guterres urges world leaders to invest in a peaceful future

The 2026 theme, “Invest in Peace: For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day,” honors people whose everyday actions foster mutual understanding and lay the foundations for lasting stability in their communities.

“On this International Day of Peace, let us all be inspired by the courage of those who champion peace in neighbourhoods, classrooms and communities. And let’s call on world leaders to invest in a peaceful future for all people,” Guterres said.

The UN stresses that peace is more than the absence of war. It means safety, dignity, opportunities and cooperation in daily life. Amid widespread global instability, building peace has become an increasingly urgent task.

The organization encourages everyone to contribute by helping others, supporting positive change and sharing stories of peace and hope. Another initiative involves hosting “Peace Circles,” youth-led discussions that bring together people across generations to explore solutions.

The International Day of Peace was established by the UN General Assembly in 1981. In 2001, the General Assembly unanimously designated it as a day of non-violence and ceasefire.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev met with António Guterres during Digital Week in Geneva in July 2026.