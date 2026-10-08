Gulf Bloc calls for firm response to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi condemned attacks on Abha International Airport in Abha and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that left civilians dead and injured.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said earlier Wednesday that three people were killed and 36 others injured in attacks on the two airports on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Albudaiwi said targeting civilian airports and endangering passengers, workers and other civilians represented a “dangerous escalation” and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.

He said the attacks required a “firm and deterrent” international stance to prevent further actions threatening regional and international security.

The GCC secretary-general reaffirmed that member states stood “as one” with Saudi Arabia and backed measures taken by Riyadh to protect its territory, security and sovereignty.

Earlier Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis north of Riyadh.

The attacks come amid intensified fighting in Yemen and Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, while the Saudi-led coalition has stepped up military operations against Houthi positions.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015.

Earlier, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were targeted in two separate attacks on October 6 and 7. The attack killed three and injured 36.