Gulder ensemble wins Grand Prix at ethno-dance competition at World Nomad Games

The competition brought together professional ensembles from Türkiye, Bulgaria, the Republic of Tuva, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries. Representing Kazakhstan, Gulder presented two choreographic works — Er Turan, set to music by the Turan ensemble, and Korkyt, performed to music by Steppe sonse.

The jury evaluated both the artistic performance of the dancers and the work of the choreographers. Based on the results, the Grand Prix was awarded to Anvara Sadykova and the Gulder ensemble in recognition of their joint creative achievement. The ensemble's program featured works choreographed by Anvara Sadykova, Almat Shamshiyev, Yernur Karykbol, and Dana Mussa.

Beyond the competition, Gulder presented an extensive choreographic program throughout the festival and also took part in the gala concert, where the ensemble performed the ethno-ballet Zamana Zhangyrygy to the music of Maurice Ravel.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had pledged to reward Kazakh athletes who delivered outstanding performances at the World Nomad Games.