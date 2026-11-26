The Spanish coach identified the 19-year-old when former Brazil striker Romário asked which current player he believed had the potential to become a football legend.

“Lamine Yamal... I think Lamine Yamal has something different. That boy has something special. I think he also has that desire to be the best, and that’s a great quality,” Guardiola said in an interview with RomárioTV, as quoted by The Touchline on X.

Yamal came through Barcelona’s academy and has been part of the club’s first team since 2023.

Despite his young age, the Spanish winger has already achieved major international success. He won the 2024 UEFA European Championship and the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 986th senior career goal on November 20, moving within 14 of the 1,000-goal mark as Al Nassr lost 3-1 to Al Ahli in Jeddah.