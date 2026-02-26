Guarantor of national interests: President as author of fundamental provisions of new constitution

According to him, the President was not only the initiator of the reforms but also the original author of the key provisions of the new Constitution.

“One of the clearest manifestations of the President’s respectful and careful attitude toward state values is his culture of working with texts. When working on various documents and in his speeches, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, always capitalizes the concepts of ‘Sovereignty’ and ‘Independence,’” Erlan Karin noted.

In the State Counselor’s view, this is not merely a stylistic feature but a principled position upheld by the country’s top leadership.

“In the President’s view - and in ours as well - these words are sacred and deeply revered concepts. This approach has also been preserved in the new text of the Constitution,” he said.

According to Erlan Karin, the President has extensive experience, having held the highest positions at both national and international levels. In such roles, the precision of every word carries great importance. That is why he pays special attention to wording.

“He served for many years in Parliament, the Government, and international organizations. Therefore, he is well aware of the nuances and specific features of working with documents. He fully understands the weight of every word and treats them with great care,” Karin said.

He added that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev did not limit himself to overall leadership of the reforms but was personally and directly involved in carefully drafting each provision of the new Constitution. Fundamental amendments to the Constitution were introduced at the President’s direct initiative.

“The Head of State personally and thoroughly examined every initiative proposed within the framework of parliamentary and constitutional reforms. Therefore, most of the key and principled changes in the new Constitution were proposed by him. For example, the new preamble was developed based on the President’s conceptual theses. Likewise, many of the major innovations in the new Constitution - especially the new provisions aimed at protecting the interests of ordinary citizens - were authored by him,” the State Counselor emphasized.

In conclusion, Erlan Karin stated that the new Constitution clearly bears the personal imprint of the Head of State. According to him, it would be no exaggeration to describe Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as one of the principal authors of the document.

It should be recalled that by Presidential Decree, the draft of the new Constitution has been submitted to a nationwide referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026. Discussion of the document lasted six months, during which thousands of proposals from citizens, experts, political parties, and organizations were taken into account.