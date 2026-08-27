Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Michael A. Schrama issued the trial scheduling order on August 26. The other defendants are Walid bin Attash, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, and Mustafa al-Hawsawi.

The judge partially approved the prosecution’s request for a trial schedule but rejected its proposed starting date of January 11, 2027. He determined that the earlier timetable would not provide sufficient time to hear and resolve outstanding evidentiary and procedural matters.

The unresolved issues include motions concerning statements attributed to the defendants in FBI memoranda and whether some of those statements should be excluded as involuntary. Existing court orders governing those disputes will remain in effect.

Selection and empanelment of the military commission members will begin on June 5, 2028. Opening statements are scheduled for 30 days after the panel is seated, followed by the prosecution’s presentation of evidence.

The defense will begin presenting its case 60 days after prosecutors conclude theirs. If any defendant is found guilty, presentencing proceedings will start 30 days after the findings are announced.

The schedule also establishes deadlines for classified information, proposed witnesses, exhibits, and panel selection materials. A final pretrial hearing is planned for May 15, 2028.

Mohammed, bin Attash and al-Hawsawi entered pretrial agreements in July 2024 under which they would plead guilty, and the U.S. government would not seek the death penalty. Ali did not join those agreements.

Then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin withdrew from the agreements in August 2024. In July 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Austin had the authority to take that action and barred the military commission from accepting guilty pleas under the deals.

The defendants are accused of participating in the planning and execution of the September 11, 2001 attacks, which killed 2,976 people, according to the appellate court’s ruling.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that French-language protections became a point of contention in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations after Ottawa rejected proposed changes to labeling and digital content regulations.