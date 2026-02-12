EN
    Guangzhou-Bishkek direct flight to launch in March

    04:18, 12 February 2026

    Representatives of the Kyrgyz Consulate General met with the management of China Southern Airlines in Guangzhou on Wednesday, Kabar reported.

    Guangzhou-Bishkek-Guangzhou direct flight to launch in March
    Photo credit: Kabar

    At the meeting, the parties discussed the launch of regular air service on the Guangzhou-Bishkek-Guangzhou route, and the prospects for launching a flight on the Bishkek-Guangzhou-Sanya (Hainan Province, China) route.

    The Chinese side announced that the launch of the Guangzhou-Bishkek-Guangzhou flight is scheduled for March 29, 2026. Flights are expected to operate twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays. Ticket sales will open on February 11, 2026.

    The parties expressed confidence that the establishment of direct air service will further strengthen trade, economic, investment, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

    Earlier, Kyrgyzstan and France discussed direct flights.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
