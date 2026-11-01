GTA VI Score by Justice set for December release

The Grammy-winning duo, comprising Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, have created an adaptive score featuring expansive compositions dynamically tuned to the different ways players engage with Vice City and Leonida throughout Jason and Lucia’s story.

The album will be available on major music streaming platforms, as well as on CD and vinyl.

It features “Flower in a Hurricane,” featuring Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, as heard in the game’s launch trailer. It also includes the new single “Pusher,” featuring Gesaffelstein, which debuted on October 29.

Watch the Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Trailer, featuring the debut of “Flower in a Hurricane" from original score composers Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Grand Theft Auto VI arrives November 19: https://t.co/WC41QIhkKd https://t.co/KpnUHs47JC — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 15, 2026

The full album also includes digital bonus tracks across all formats. A limited-edition Triple Crystal Clear vinyl is available for pre-order.

The game’s official website also features previews of select in-game radio stations and singles from Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Rockstar might bring Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto IV back to PS5.