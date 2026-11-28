According to Alinea Analytics, PlayStation 5 accounted for 75.7% of sales, while Xbox Series X|S accounted for approximately 13 million copies, or 24.3% of the total.

The analysts also examined player activity. Nearly 7 million people have spent more than 50 hours playing GTA VI, while approximately 250,000 players have logged over 100 hours.

GTA VI breaks entertainment launch records

The latest instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series was released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Earlier, publisher Take-Two Interactive reported that the game’s worldwide retail sales reached $3.79 billion on its first day, calling it the biggest entertainment launch in history.

By comparison, Grand Theft Auto V generated more than $800 million on its first day in 2013 and surpassed $1 billion in sales within three days.

GTA VI features two main protagonists, Lucia and Jason. The game is set in the fictional US state of Leonida, including Vice City, a location inspired by Miami.

It is the first new mainline instalment in the franchise in 13 years. Its predecessor, GTA V, was released in September 2013.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported around 35,000 more pupils were absent from a sample of English secondary schools on Thursday morning, November 19, than on average over the previous three mornings, coinciding with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.