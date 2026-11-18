The release began in New Zealand at midnight on November 19 (NZDT). In Kazakhstan, the game is scheduled to launch at midnight on November 19 (Astana time).

The launch has drawn significant attention on Twitch, where the Grand Theft Auto VI category has attracted around 2.4 million viewers, according to third-party streaming statistics.

The game is being released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games has confirmed the November 19 release date and the regional midnight launch schedule on its official website and support page.

Earlier, it was reported that Rockstar Games' highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) had reached 15 million pre-orders ahead of its release, with estimated sales revenue of US$1.45 billion.