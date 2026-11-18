According to market research firm Sensor Tower, pre-orders for GTA6 stood at 14.94 million as of Monday, including 11.13 million copies for PlayStation 5 and 3.81 million for Xbox Series X|S. PS5 accounts for approximately 74.5 percent of total pre-orders.



Set in the fictional city inspired by Miami, the game follows two main protagonists as they become entangled in a criminal conspiracy. Featuring an expansive open world, enhanced graphics and an immersive storyline, GTA 6, set for release on Thursday, marks the franchise's first major installment in about 13 years. The strong pre-launch demand builds on the success of GTA 5, which has sold more than 230 million copies worldwide since its 2013 release.

Earlier, it was reported that Rickstar Games had revealed major music lineup for GTA VI festival.