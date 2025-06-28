Group formation in Astana’s kindergartens to begin on July 1

Over 15,000 places are available in kindergartens for children aged 2 to 5.

Since January, the capital has been running a pilot project that enables children to enroll in preschools using voucher-based funding. This gives parents the freedom to choose kindergartens and apply online.

Since the start of the year, 6,703 vouchers have been issued. Thanks to the new system, the preschool waiting list has been reduced from 40,000 to 30,000.

Starting July 1, the voucher allocation queue will be updated. To secure a spot, parents need to:

log in to their personal account in the INDIGO system; check the status of their application; prepare the child’s documents; register in the ed24.kz mobile app; have the required medical certificates ready in advance for kindergarten enrollment.

From June 20 till 30, the INDIGO portal will temporarily pause voucher issuance, enrollment, transfers, and waiting list management. During this time, kindergartens will finalize graduations and prepare to welcome new groups. The system will be updated and is scheduled to resume operations on July 1 at 6:00 pm.

“We would like to draw parents’ attention to the following requirements. If the percentage of unvaccinated children in a kindergarten exceeds 10%, the institution is required to refuse admission to any new unvaccinated child for epidemiological safety reasons. Such refusals are strictly regulated by Order No. 372 of the Minister of Education of Kazakhstan. If there are errors in the submitted documents, the application will be returned to the parent via the INDIGO system for correction. However, this does not halt the admission process. Once corrected, the documents can be resubmitted,” explained Serik Adylbaev.

