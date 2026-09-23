Ground frosts to grip Kazakhstan next three days

Unsteady weather is reported to bring thundershowers and high winds to the greater part of Kazakhstan. Nighttime air temperatures are expected to fall countrywide. Ground frosts with mercury readings of 1-2 degrees Celsius and fog are forecast to grip the country’s north in the morning and at night on September 25-26.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to decline to +20+28 degrees Celsius in the west, to +10+17 degrees in the northwest and north, and +20+25 degrees in the south and southeast.

Earlier, Qazinform reported what the weather would be like on Sep 23.