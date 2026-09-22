Dry weather, strong winds and fog forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 23

The remaining parts will see dry conditions due to the anticyclone ridge, with strong winds expected countrywide.

Foggy conditions are forecast in the western, northwestern, northern, eastern and central areas at night and in the morning.

The following regions are warned of high fire risk: Pavlodar, Karaganda, Abai, Zhetysu regions, west, south, and east of the East Kazakhstan region, south of Akmola region, east and south of North Kazakhstan region, west, north, and center of Mangystau region, east of Atyrau region, as well as south and east of Almaty region.

An extremely high fire danger alert is issued for Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Ulytau, Zhetysu regions, west, south, northeast, and center of Aktobe region, west, north, east, and south of Karaganda region, north of Akmola region, south of Atyrau region, northeast of Mangystau region, southeast and south of East Kazakhstan region, northwest, south, and east of Abai region.