    Ground frosts expected in Kazakhstan on Friday

    07:11, 25 April 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan on April 25, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet. 

    Ground frosts
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Sunny weather is forecast for the north, east, and south of Kazakhstan today.

    Thundershowers are predicted for the rest of the country. High wind and dust storms are reported to batter locally. Fog is expected in the country's west and east in the morning. 

    Ground frosts are reported to form in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Abai regions. 

    The fire threat remains high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Mangistau regions. 

    As reported earlier, thundershowers hit Kazakhstan April 24.

