Ground frosts and fog in store for Kazakhstan

The high wind is expected to sweep through Turkistan, Ulytau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Akmola, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Zhetysu regions regions.

The high fire threat remains in Mangistau region, while fog is expected to blanket Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Ground frosts are forecast for Almaty region.

