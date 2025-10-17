EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Ground frosts and fog in store for Kazakhstan

    07:12, 17 October 2025

    Mets issued a weather warning for 14 regions of Kazakhstan for October 17, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Ground frosts and fog in store for Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    The high wind is expected to sweep through Turkistan, Ulytau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Akmola, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Zhetysu regions regions.

    The high fire threat remains in Mangistau region, while fog is expected to blanket Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Ground frosts are forecast for Almaty region.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on Oct 16. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan Wind Fog Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All