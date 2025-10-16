Mostly dry weather forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 16

Strong winds are forecast across the country, accompanied by dust storms in the south, and fog in western and eastern regions.

High fire danger is expected in Mangystau region, in the northeast of Atyrau region, in the south and east of Aktobe region, in the center of Zhambyl region, in the northern and central parts of Kyzylorda, in the west of Almaty region, in the southwest of Kostanay and Akmola regions, in the eastern and central parts of Ulytau region, and in the south of Abai region.

Meanwhile, the met service warns of an extremely high fire hazard in Kyzylorda, Turkistan region, in the north, south and east of Atyrau region, in the west and north of Zhambyl region, in the west, northeast and central parts of Aktobe region, in the north of Almaty region, in the south of Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions, and in the south of Ulytau.