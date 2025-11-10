EN
    Ground blizzards, precipitation, and black ice predicted across Kazakhstan

    07:25, 10 November 2025

    Kazhydromet National Weather Agency has issued storm warnings for November 10, forecasting snow, ground blizzards, fog, black ice, and strong winds across much of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Ground blizzards, precipitation, and black ice predicted across Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

    Snow and ground blizzard conditions are expected in the Akmola region, particularly in the north, east, and south of the area, where roads will be icy and northwesterly winds will shift to southwesterly, gusting up to 15-20 m/s.

    Scattered mixed precipitation of rain and snow is forecast for the Abai, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions, accompanied by icy roads and ground blizzards. Wind gusts may reach 23-28 m/s in places. The Kostanay region will experience similar weather, with patchy fog in its west, north, and east.

    In the Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions, fog is expected in the morning, with winds of 15-20 m/s.

    The Zhambyl, Zhetysu, and Turkistan regions will see patches of fog and strong winds, especially in mountainous districts and around the Alakol Lakes area, where gusts could reach 23-28 m/s. In the Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Ulytau regions, rain mixed with snow, slippery icy roads, and poor visibility are predicted.

    Earlier, black ice, snow, and strong winds swept across most of Kazakhstan.

