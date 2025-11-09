Black ice, snow, and strong winds sweep across most of Kazakhstan

In Astana, residents can expect occasional rain and snow, ground-level blizzards, and slippery roads. Southwesterly winds will blow at 15-20 meters per second, with gusts reaching 23 m/s during the day.

The storm stretches across the Akmola region, where rain and snow, icy patches, and low-level blizzards are forecast. Winds will blow from the southwest at 15-20 m/s, with gusts reaching 23-28 m/s in the eastern parts.

In the East Kazakhstan region, the west, north, and east will see rain and snow, icy surfaces, and ground blizzards. The Abai region will have snow and rain, with wind gusts of 23-28 m/s in the north and west.

Patchy fog will accompany the storm in the Atyrau region, particularly in the west and south in the early morning hours. The Turkistan region will also experience low visibility due to fog.

In the Karaganda region, the forecasters predict a mix of rain, snow, ice, and low-level blizzards, especially in the west and north, with gusts up to 23 m/s. Meanwhile, the Kostanay region faces similar conditions, along with thick fog in the west, north, and east.

In the Pavlodar region, icy surfaces and low-level blizzards will make roads dangerous, with winds reaching 23 m/s in southern areas. The North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions are also under storm warning, with rain, snow, fog, and gusts of up to 23 m/s.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution, limit travel where possible, and prepare for severe winter conditions across the country through November 9.

On November 8, icy conditions, snowfall, ground blizzards, and fog were also forecast across much of the country.