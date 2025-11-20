Ground blizzards and fog in store for Kazakhstan on Thursday

High wind is forecast to sweep through Abai region today.

Fog is expected to blanket Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Pavlodar, and Turkistan regions.

Snow and rain, ground blizzards, ice-slick, fog and high wind are set to batter Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

