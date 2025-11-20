EN
    Ground blizzards and fog in store for Kazakhstan on Thursday

    07:09, 20 November 2025

    A storm alert was issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan on November 20, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

    High wind is forecast to sweep through Abai region today.

    Fog is expected to blanket Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Pavlodar, and Turkistan regions.

    Snow and rain, ground blizzards, ice-slick, fog and high wind are set to batter Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported on the weather forecast for Nov 19. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan Fog snow Wind Black ice Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
