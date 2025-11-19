Fog to grip most of Kazakhstan on November 19

Fog is reported to grip today Astana as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions.

Ice slick and ground blizzards are forecast for North Kazakhstan with fog and high wind predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

