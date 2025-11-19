Fog to grip most of Kazakhstan on November 19
07:10, 19 November 2025
A storm alert was issued for Astana and 12 regions of Kazakhstan on November 19, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Fog is reported to grip today Astana as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions.
Ice slick and ground blizzards are forecast for North Kazakhstan with fog and high wind predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.
