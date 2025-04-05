Grigoriy Lomakin to vie for spot in final at M25 Bengaluru 2025 in India

Paired with Nick Chappell of the U.S., the Kazakhstani tennis player defeated the duo of Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta and Vishnu Vardhan of India with a score of 4:6, 6:4, 10:8 in the Men’s Doubles quarterfinals.

In the semifinal, Lomakin and Chappell will face Aryan Shah and Karan Singh of India.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko (ranking 245th in ATP) has claimed victory at the Moreila Open in Mexico.