Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches doubles tournament semifinal in Astana

Lomakin and his Russian partner Petr Bar Biryukov secured their place in the last four with a convincing quarterfinal victory over China’s Jie Cui and Ukraine’s Vadym Ursu.

The Kazakhstan-Russia pair won the match 6-2, 6-1 in 50 minutes.

The winners served four aces, committed one double fault and converted four of 11 break-point opportunities during the match.

In the semifinals, scheduled for August 14, Lomakin and Bar Biryukov will face Argentina’s Lucio Ratti and China’s Sun Fajing.

Lomakin is now the only Kazakhstani player remaining in the Astana tournament.

Earlier, Amir Omarkhanov was eliminated from both the singles and doubles competitions. He partnered Daniyal Rakhmatullaev in the doubles draw. Beibit Zhukayev also exited the singles tournament.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's top-ranked women's singles player Elena Rybakina had advanced to the final of the 2026 WTA 1000 National Bank Open tournament in Toronto.