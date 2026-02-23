EN
    Greenland's PM says ‘No, thank you’ to Trump’s 'hospital ship' idea

    08:50, 23 February 2026

    According to Donald Trump, ‘many people are sick, and are not being taken care of there’, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump / TruthSocial

    U.S. President Donald Trump announced an idea to send ‘a great hospital boat’ to Greenland, to provide local residents with medical care.

    “Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!” he posted on TruthSocial.

    Photo credit: Screenshot / @realDonaldTrump / TruthSocial

    Jens Frederik Nielsen, Prime Minister of Greenland, wrote "no, thank you" in a Facebook post.

    “We have a public healthcare system where treatment is free for citizens,” he noted reminding that 'seeing a doctor in the U.S. costs money.'

    He continued writing that Greenland is open to dialogue and cooperation, including with the U.S., and urged the U.S. side to talk directly to the country, instead of making more or less random statements on social media.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that France and Canada had officially expanded their diplomatic presence in Greenland, opening new consular offices in Nuuk as part of broader efforts to strengthen political, economic, and Arctic cooperation.

    World News Greenland USA Donald Trump Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
