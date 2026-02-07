France and Canada expand diplomatic presence in Greenland

According to a statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Poirier assumed office on February 6 as France’s Consul General in Nuuk. With this move, France became the first European Union country to establish a consulate general in Greenland.

The French Foreign Ministry said the decision follows announcements made by Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Greenland in June 2025 and reflects France’s intention to expand its consular network in the Arctic. The new consul general will focus on serving the French community in Greenland and advancing cultural, scientific and economic cooperation, while strengthening political dialogue with local authorities.

France also reiterated its commitment to respecting the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, noting the strong ties and joint projects that already link France, Denmark and Greenland.

Canada has likewise taken steps to reinforce its presence in Greenland. Global Affairs Canada announced that Anita Anand visited Denmark and Greenland from February 5 to 7. During her stay in Nuuk, Canada officially opened its consulate, fulfilling a commitment outlined in Canada’s Arctic Foreign Policy launched in December 2024.

The Canadian consulate will provide consular services to Canadians in Greenland and support the development of bilateral and commercial ties, people to people contacts, as well as cooperation on Arctic governance and security. The opening ceremony was attended by senior Canadian officials, including Mary Simon, Canada’s Ambassador to Denmark and the country’s Arctic ambassador.

In Nuuk, Minister Anand also held talks with Vivian Motzfeldt to explore new opportunities for economic cooperation, scientific collaboration and cultural exchange.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump said negotiations on Greenland had already begun and expressed hope for reaching a “good deal” beneficial for both the United States and Europe.