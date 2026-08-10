Greenland issues warning to Trump-linked oil firm over unauthorized drilling

The company, which holds the rights to the Nunap Qeqqa area in Jameson Land, moved stored and packed camp equipment from Tasiilaq to Nerlerit Inaat (Constable Point), the department said on July 30.

The equipment had previously been transported from Dundas in northwest Greenland to Tasiilaq in September 2025. It was intended to be landed in Jameson Land as part of planned oil exploration drilling. The camp is a necessary part of the drilling operation.

At the time of the original shipment, the company had approval to land the equipment in Jameson Land. That approval has since expired and has not yet been renewed, although its renewal is currently being considered.

White Flame Energy has told the authorities that it reached an agreement with Greenland Airports to store the equipment at Nerlerit Inaat. The materials will not be moved further until all required approvals are obtained.

The department said the company had not secured the necessary approval from the mineral resources authorities before starting the operation. However, it concluded that requiring the equipment to be returned to Tasiilaq would not be proportionate, as the situation at Nerlerit Inaat appears to be orderly.

The company will receive a strong warning and a formal reprimand, with the authorities stressing that all future logistical operations must be reported to and approved by the mineral resources authorities before they are carried out.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the global race for critical minerals reached Greenland, where rare earth deposits are drawing attention from the United States, Europe and other potential partners.