Greenland’s critical minerals strategy: maneuvering inside a major-power contest

That strategy became more visible in May 2026. In early May, the Greenland government approved Critical Metals Corp.’s acquisition of a 70% stake in 60° North ApS, the entity linked to the Tanbreez rare earth project in southern Greenland. The project is closely watched because it is considered one of the most significant heavy rare earth deposits outside China, with potential relevance for Western supply chains.

Less than two weeks later, Greenland and France signed a letter of intent to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals and metals. The agreement followed earlier technical cooperation between Greenlandic and French geological institutions and added a separate European track to Greenland’s minerals diplomacy.

Taken separately, these developments may look like ordinary commercial and diplomatic steps. Taken together, they point to a broader approach. Greenland is allowing U.S.-linked commercial involvement, expanding cooperation with European partners and keeping the wider question of alternative investment open. The aim is not to remove Greenland from the geopolitical contest around critical minerals. That is not possible. The aim is to ensure that external interest expands Greenland’s options rather than narrows them.

This is the difference between being contested and being passive. Greenland’s mineral resources are clearly attractive to others. Rare earths and other critical materials are needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines, advanced manufacturing, defense systems and energy technologies. As Western governments seek alternatives to Chinese-dominated supply chains, Greenland’s resource base has become strategically valuable.

For Nuuk, this creates both leverage and exposure. If several partners want access to Greenland’s resources, Greenland can compare offers, insist on better terms and avoid being locked into one relationship. But if one investor, one government or one processing route becomes dominant, mineral development could create a new dependency instead of reducing old ones.

The Tanbreez case shows why this matters. For Western partners, the project is important because it could become part of an alternative rare earth supply chain outside China. For Greenland, however, the larger question is not only who develops the project. It is whether the project strengthens Greenland’s own economic base, regulatory capacity and negotiating position.

A mining approval does not automatically create strategic autonomy. Mines require infrastructure, skilled labor, environmental oversight, financing, processing routes and long-term buyers. Each of these stages can become a point of dependence if too much control sits outside Greenland. The value of the resource therefore depends not only on what is underground, but on who shapes the chain around it.

This is why the European track matters. France and the European Union offer Greenland another channel of engagement beyond U.S.-linked commercial interest. That channel may include technical cooperation, geological expertise, industrial partnerships and standards-based investment. For Nuuk, Europe is useful not only as a potential buyer or investor, but also as a counterweight that broadens the field of choice.

The China factor plays a different role. Greenlandic officials have expressed a preference for partnerships with Western countries, but have also made clear that Greenland cannot wait indefinitely if Western investors do not engage seriously. That message gives Nuuk bargaining power. China does not have to become Greenland’s dominant minerals partner for its existence as an alternative to influence the calculations of others.

This does not mean Greenland can easily play major powers against each other. Its population is small, infrastructure needs are large and many mining projects remain expensive and difficult to implement. Arctic conditions raise costs, while environmental and community concerns make development politically sensitive. Greenland’s leverage is real, but it is not unlimited.

That is why its strategy is better understood as careful maneuvering rather than simple multi-vector success. Greenland can benefit from U.S. interest, European cooperation and private investment, but only if it prevents any single channel from becoming indispensable. That requires strong regulation, transparent licensing, local benefit requirements and the ability to slow or reject projects that do not serve Greenland’s long-term interests.

The broader issue is autonomy. Critical minerals could help Greenland reduce fiscal dependence, diversify its economy and strengthen its international position. But if development is driven mainly by the urgency of outside powers, it could also create new vulnerabilities. The challenge is to turn external demand into domestic capacity.

This lesson reaches beyond Greenland. Resource-rich jurisdictions often gain attention when global supply chains become unstable. But attention alone does not guarantee stronger sovereignty or better development outcomes. The decisive question is whether the resource holder can set terms, diversify partners and ensure that extraction supports broader national capacity rather than narrow dependency.

Greenland’s current minerals strategy should therefore not be read as a simple turn toward Washington, Paris, Brussels or Beijing. It is a strategy of maneuvering inside a contest that Greenland did not fully create but cannot avoid. Its success will depend on whether Nuuk can keep several doors open while ensuring that the terms of development remain its own.

Greenland’s minerals are valuable because the world needs them. But they become politically useful for Greenland only if they expand choice. The goal is not to escape major-power competition altogether. It is to make sure that, within that competition, Greenland remains more than the object of someone else’s strategy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that foreign ministers of the QUAD countries announced a series of new strategic initiatives focused on maritime security, critical minerals, and energy cooperation across the Indo-Pacific following a high-level meeting involving India, the United States, Australia, and Japan.