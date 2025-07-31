700M trees planted in one-day campaign in Ethiopia

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who launched the initiative in 2019, said the effort was more than a one-time campaign and has become a national culture aimed at environmental restoration and sustainability.

“Green Legacy is now becoming a culture in Ethiopia,” Abiy wrote on X, noting that the country is on track to plant 48 billion trees by the end of the rainy season, positioning the country as a global leader in large-scale greening and restoration efforts.

The Green Legacy Initiative has drawn international attention for its scale, with diplomats and foreign leaders participating annually. In the last three days, heads of state and delegates attending the UN Food Systems Summit joined tree-planting events. Participants included Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Kenyan President William Ruto and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Foreign diplomats and business representatives were among participants in the latest effort, held under the motto, "Revival Through Planting."

Officials from the Italian and Danish embassies described the campaign as a model for environmental engagement.

“We are happy to be here to demonstrate our friendship with the Ethiopian people,” said Claudio Pascualucci, Italian trade commissioner at the Italian Embassy in Ethiopia, in an interview with the state-run news agency, ENA.

Ethiopia is one of several African nations facing environmental challenges linked to climate change, including soil erosion, erratic rainfall and the loss of biodiversity.

Notably, over 2 mln trees were planted in Kazakhstan since January under Taza Qazaqstan campaign.