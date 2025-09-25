Green light given for new Almaty Superski project

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd. The meeting addressed the Almaty Superski project implementation, in line with the President's directives for developing the Almaty ski cluster outlined in his State of the Nation Address.

Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Chief Executive Officer of Kazakh Tourism Development Ltd., presented the updated master plan for the Almaty Superski resort, which was developed in collaboration with the world-renowned company Pas Grau Internacional (PGI).

The project will use state-of-the-art technologies in the production of skiing equipment, satellite data to analyze climatic and terrain conditions, and adopt environmentally friendly standards. The project is based on global best practices applied at more than 120 resorts worldwide.

PGI President Joan Viladomat emphasized the importance of the chosen construction site located near a metropolitan area. This will ensure a steady flow of tourists and enable the resort to become a regional leader from the very first years of operation. According to him, the city's developed infrastructure, including hotels, restaurants, and transportation links, will minimize development directly at the resort.

When preparing the master plan, special attention was paid to environmental standards. The document was developed with due consideration of Kazakhstan's and international environmental standards, in line with sustainable development principles and modern approaches to organizing year-round eco-tourism.

The project is expected to enhance Almaty's international image as a center for winter and eco-tourism, and to attract investment in the hotel, transportation, services, and SME sectors.

Olzhas Bektenov underlined the importance of adhering to environmental standards during construction, noting that the project must be implemented in strict compliance with national and international legislation, with minimal environmental impact and careful attention to preserving the region's natural balance.

Concluding the meeting, the master plan was approved by the Board of Directors and will serve as the basis for preparing a feasibility study and design estimate documentation.

The Almaty Superski project is designed to drive tourism development in the country, create new opportunities for residents and visitors of Kazakhstan, and help achieve national goals for economic diversification.

As reported on September 8, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his State-of-the-Nation Address, "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation," where he specifically mentioned the development of mountain and ski tourism in Almaty and the Almaty region.