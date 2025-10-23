Green energy share in Uzbekistan reaches 23%

The country currently operates 12 solar photovoltaic plants and 5 wind power plants with a total capacity of 4,682 megawatts.

As a result, 2.73 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been saved, and the emission of 4 million tons of harmful substances into the atmosphere has been prevented.

In total, the power plants have produced 14.52 billion kWh of electricity, with 23 percent of total generation coming from green energy sources.

This volume is equivalent to meeting the electricity needs of 7.5 million households for 10 months, or 6 million households for an entire year.

Earlier, it was reported that Chinese company expressed interest in building solar and wind power plants in Tajikistan.