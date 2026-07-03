Green Climate Fund approves $190M in new projects for Tajikistan

Of the total funding, $62 million will be provided as grants through the Green Climate Fund, while the remainder will be financed through loans and co-financing arrangements with development partners.

The first project, valued at $30 million, will support 14 cities and districts across Tajikistan. It aims to improve resilience in vulnerable communities through measures including introducing water-saving technologies and establishing a fund for fruit orchards.

The second project focuses on modernizing drinking water and sewage systems in the cities of Roghun, Dangara, and Khujand, as well as rehabilitating irrigation networks. It will be implemented with grant support from the Green Climate Fund and financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Overall, the 45th GCF meeting approved 11 projects for 10 developing countries, including Indonesia, Nepal, Syria, countries in Central Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Fiji, Laos, Vietnam, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, totaling $700 million in funding, of which $369 million comes directly from the GCF.

According to available data, the GCF’s global project portfolio exceeds $20 billion, covering more than 300 projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting climate adaptation in developing countries.

Officials said Tajikistan currently has nine ongoing GCF-supported projects worth $173.5 million, focused on environmental protection, agriculture, energy, water infrastructure, hydrometeorological services and disaster resilience in mountainous regions.

The Dushanbe-hosted meeting brought together GCF Board members, representatives of international financial institutions and climate experts, who discussed climate financing, sustainable development initiatives and new project approvals.

Tajikistan has positioned itself internationally as an active advocate for water and climate issues, including glacier protection, and says its initiatives continue to receive broad international support.

As written earlier, Tajikistan expands cooperation with China and Central Asia.