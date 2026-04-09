Greece to ban social media for children from 2027

In a video posted on TikTok, Mitsotakis said he decided to speak directly to young users because the issue has become increasingly serious.

@kyriakosmitsotakis_ Αποφασίσαμε να προχωρήσουμε σε κάτι δύσκολο αλλά απαραίτητο: να απαγορεύσουμε την πρόσβαση στα social media σε παιδιά κάτω των 15 ετών. ♬ original sound - Kyriakos Mitsotakis

The prime minister said conversations with parents and teenagers revealed common concerns about the impact of social media on daily life.

“In recent years I have spoken with many parents and they all tell me roughly the same thing. Their child does not sleep well, gets stressed easily and is constantly on their phone. But I also speak with many of you. Many children tell me they get tired from comparisons, from comments, from the pressure to always be there,” he said.

The regulation will be introduced during the summer of 2026 and will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, if it is approved by the parliament in the coming months.

The prime minister acknowledged that younger audiences might disagree with the policy. He urged young people to think about whether social media sometimes worsens their well-being.

Mitsotakis stressed that the goal is not to push children away from technology.

“Technology can be a source of inspiration, knowledge and creation,” he said, warning that some platforms are intentionally designed to keep users engaged for long periods because their business model depends on attention.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on similar decisions by other countries to restrict or ban social media access. Australia became the first country to introduce a nationwide ban on social media for those under 16 late last year.